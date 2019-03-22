India's Missing Women Voters - The Countdown With Prannoy Roy: Highlights

In the fifth episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy, Shekhar Gupta, Dorab Sopariwala and NDTV's Kamaal Khan and Alok Pandey discuss the the issue of number of missing women voters across the country and especially in Uttar Pradesh.
In addition to this, Prannoy Roy and the team also discuss opinions of the rural voters on the BJP government in country as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.
Here are the highlights for the last episode of 'The Countdown':
Women are much conservative in Uttar Pradesh and does that imply that they do not want to vote: Dr Prannoy Roy
Dr Prannoy Roy: The Election Commission is trying hard to fix the problem. We used other methods of calculating and it has worsened, from 21 million missing women voters to 28 million.
