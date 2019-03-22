India's Missing Women Voters - The Countdown With Prannoy Roy: Highlights

Prannoy Roy and the team also discuss opinions of the rural voters on the BJP government in country

In the fifth episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy, Shekhar Gupta, Dorab Sopariwala and NDTV's Kamaal Khan and Alok Pandey discuss the the issue of number of missing women voters across the country and especially in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to this, Prannoy Roy and the team also discuss opinions of the rural voters on the BJP government in country as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the highlights for the last episode of 'The Countdown':