IndiGo Goes Premium, To Launch Business Class By Mid-November

IndiGo to introduce business class by mid-November, a sign of growing demand for premium services (File)

IndiGo Airlines will introduce business class from mid-November on a handful of domestic flights, its CEO said on Monday, starting with the Delhi-Mumbai route, as it seeks to tap a growing crop of premium flyers.

IndiGo's business class foray marks a departure in strategy for the no-frills carrier and a sign of growing demand for premium services in the country.

