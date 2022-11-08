India's G20 Logo Depicts A Lotus. PM Modi Explains What It Means

Lotus portrays India's cultural heritage, said PM Modi while unveiling the logo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the logo for India's G20 presidency. The logo depicts a lotus flower (which is also the BJP party symbol).

The Prime Minister underscored that the seven petals of the lotus represent seven continents of the globe and seven notes of music, adding that the G20 will bring the world together in harmony.

"I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. Lotus portrays India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together," he said.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

"This G20 logo is not just a symbol, it is a message, an emotion running through our veins. It is a resolve, which is now being included in our thoughts," PM Modi said elaborating on the logo.

The G-20 Summit in India in 2023 will reflect the spirit of वसुधैव कुटुंबकम…One Earth, One Family, One Future! pic.twitter.com/FVEPBOTKev — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

The Prime Minister said India is set to assume G20 Presidency and it is moment of pride for 130 crore Indians.

"India's presidency comes at a time of crisis and chaos in the world... No matter the circumstances, the lotus still blooms," PM Modi said as the world is recovering from a deadly pandemic, is facing a war and economic uncertainty.

The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Modi is set to be among top leaders attending it.