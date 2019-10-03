India's First-Ever Floating Basketball Court Opens In The Arabian Sea

The Floating Basketball Court in the Arabian Sea near Bandra Worli Sealink

The National Basketball Association brought to India the first-ever Floating Basketball Court in the Arabian Sea near Bandra Worli Sealink on Wednesday.

There were some sports enthusiasts enjoying the floating court and were accompanied by NBA legend Jason Williams.

Giving tips to youngsters, Mr Williams said they just got to work hard as kids from all over the world are getting better at the game.

"You just got to work hard and you have to dedicate all your time to it. Kids from all over the world are getting better at basketball every day and India is maybe a couple of steps behind everyone else but it does not mean they cannot catch up," Mr Williams told ANI.

NBA India on December 20, 2018, had announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country would be organized in October in Mumbai.

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium.

