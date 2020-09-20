India's Covid Tally Passes 54-Lakh Mark, 92,605 New Cases In A Day

For the second consecutive day, India has reported more recoveries than fresh cases. According to the Health Ministry data this morning, 94,612 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. With this, more than 43 lakh Covid patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate close to 80 per cent.

The country recorded 92,605 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours taking its tally past the 54-lakh mark. The number of cases in the country now stand at 54,00,619 , including 10,10,824 active cases.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country after US, reported 1,133 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 86,752.

India has also doubled its testing in the past month to more than 6.24 crore tests, with a record 12 lakh tests (12,06,806) conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

India has been reporting more than 90,000 cases per day for the past week and has added almost 17 lakh cases in September alone. Its positivity rate now stands at 10.58 per cent, a sharp rise from 7.5 per cent in mid-July.

Around 21,150 of the total deaths, about a fourth of all deaths till now, were reported in September. India's fatality rate is 1.61 per cent, Saturday's data from the Health Ministry showed.

On Saturday, India, which accounts for almost 17 per cent of all cases in the world, overtook the United States of America to record the highest coronavirus recoveries in the world, the Health Ministry had tweeted.

Globally, more than 30.6 million people have contracted the coronavirus since its outbreak in China's Wuhan last year.