India's Chief Election Commissioner Reaches Nepal As 'Poll Observer'

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday reached Kathmandu as an international observer for Sunday's general elections in Nepal.

Mr Kumar, 62, is leading a four-member delegation, including two officials from the Election Commission of India.

Nepal is scheduled to hold elections on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.

Upon their arrival, Shaligram Sharma Poudel, Joint Secretary at the Election Commission of Nepal, welcomed Rajiv Kumar and other members of the delegation at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Shortly after landing in Kathmandu, Mr Kumar, his wife and other members of the delegation left for Pokhara, a famous tourist destination of Nepal.

He will join other international delegates to observe the election. Mr Kumar will visit polling stations in Kathmandu and surrounding areas before wrapping up his five-day visit on November 22.

Rajiv Kumar, who is here at the invitation of Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Chief Election Commission of Nepal Election, will attend a dinner reception to be hosted by Thapaliya on Saturday.

Besides Mr Kumar, Chief Election Commissioners from Bangladesh Bhutan and Maldives are also scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu to observe the November 20 elections.

