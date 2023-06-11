India Welcomes Canada's 'Humane Approach' On Student Deportations: Sources

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has taken up this matter with his counterpart too. (file)

India has welcomed the humane approach taken by the Canadian government in the deportation of Indian students facing action over fake "admission offer" letters they acquired from dubious education consultants, sources said. Most of these students went to Canada from 2017 to 2019, some also acquired work permits, they said.

Gaps in the Canadian system allowed these students entry into the country, sources said, adding that the Indian consulate officials in Toronto have met these protesting students.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has taken up this matter with his counterpart too.

Less than 700 students, most of them from Punjab, face deportation soon, but some recent developments have kindled hope. Lovepreet Singh, an Indian student scheduled to be deported from Canada on Tuesday, has got some relief after the Canadian government put the move on hold.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday gave students the hope that all is not lost, when he said his government was focused on identifying "the culprits, not penalising the victims."

"We are deeply aware of cases of international students facing removal orders over fraudulent college acceptance letters," Mr Trudeau said in Canada.

"Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situations and present evidence to support their cases," he added.

A Canadian parliamentary committee has voted unanimously to urge the border services agency to stop the deportation of Indian students, who were duped by unscrupulous education consultants in India.

