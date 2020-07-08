Indians Eager To See Audit Report Of PM Cares Fund: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh had asked for the audit report of Rs one crore contributed by the Karnataka Congress during the lockdown but people are more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund, he added.

Taking to Twitter Siddaramaiah wrote, "BL Santosh has asked for the audit report of Rs 1 Cr contributed by Karnataka Congress during lockdown. We will be more than willing to provide the details. But our Indians, who had contributed their hard-earned money, are even more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund."

In another tweet, the former Karnataka CM asserted that Santosh had questioned if Siddaramaiah had conducted meetings with the officers regarding COVID-19 and stated that he would be happy to share the details of the same.

"BL Santosh has questioned if I, as a Leader of Opposition, had meetings with the officers regarding Covid-19. I would be happy to share the details to Santosh G if he comes to my office at Vidhana Soudha," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

