Indian Woman Doctor Gets Global Asian of the Year 2018-19

Hema Divakar is spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women.

Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar was honoured with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India, said its organiser 'Asia One' magazine's publisher on Tuesday.

Hema received the award at the Asian Business & Social Forum 2019 under the 'In Service of the Society and the Nation' category from UAE's Trade Promotion Director Mohammed Naser Hamdan Al Zaabi.

"The award is conferred on those who stand out for vision, action and ingenuity and represent contemporary ideas to make global impact," said the pan-Asian business and news publication in a statement here.

Hema is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment.

"To be recognised with other achievers of Asia thrusts on me a greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's healthcare ecosystem in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on the occasion.

