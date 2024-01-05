Indian Warship Closes In On Hijacked Ship In Arabian Sea: What We Know So Far

The ship, MV Lila Norfolk, was hijacked near Somalia's coast and the navy received information about it on Thursday evening.

Indian Navy's warship INS Chennai was diverted and deployed to assist the vessel. A naval aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel today and established contact with it.

The ship sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal saying five to six unknown armed personnel had boarded on Thursday evening.

The Indian navy has increased its surveillance of the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region.