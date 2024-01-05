Indian Warship Closes In On Hijacked Ship In Arabian Sea: What We Know So Far

New Delhi:
Indian Navy has increased surveillance of the Arabian Sea
An Indian Navy warship is moving towards a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea, and aircraft are closely monitoring the situation, the navy said today. At least 15 Indian crew members are on board.
The ship, MV Lila Norfolk, was hijacked near Somalia's coast and the navy received information about it on Thursday evening.
Indian Navy's warship INS Chennai was diverted and deployed to assist the vessel. A naval aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel today and established contact with it.
The ship sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal saying five to six unknown armed personnel had boarded on Thursday evening.
The Indian navy has increased its surveillance of the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region.
Earlier this week, the navy said it had investigated a large number of fishing vessels and boarded vessels of interest in the North and Central Arabian Sea.