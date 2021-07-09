Indian Warship Carries Out Drills With Spanish Navy In Cape Trafalgar

Several drills were carried out as part of the exercise, officials said (Representational)

An Indian warship took part in a range of naval drills with the Spanish Navy near strategically important Cape Trafalgar, officials said.

The assets deployed by the Spanish Navy for the maritime partnership exercise included a Cessna maritime patrol aircraft and a Sea King (SH-3D) helicopter, they said.

"INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise at sea with the aircraft of Spanish Navy on July 8 near Cape Trafalgar soon after crossing the Straits of Gibraltar," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said several drills such as air defence, vertical replenishment and cross deck operations were carried out as part of the exercise.

"The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and towards consolidating combined operations against maritime threats," he said.

Earlier, INS Tabar and Italian frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia carried out a two-day maritime partnership exercise in the Tyrrhenian Sea in the Mediterranean region.

The exercise on July 4 and 5 covered a wide range of naval operations, including air defence procedures, replenishment at sea, communication drills and cross deck helo operations by day and night.

