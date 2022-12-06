Indian Traders Block Bridge In Protest After Stone Throwing Incident At Nepal Border

The traders said they were protesting lathi-charge by the Nepal police.

India has reportedly closed a suspension bridge in Dharchula area of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district connecting to Nepal since Monday morning, following Sunday's stone-throwing incident on Indian workers by Nepalese nationals.

Earlier on Monday, the traders and local residents protested in Darchula.

While today, the locals have said they will continue to protest until the Nepal administration takes action against the stone pelters, as per reports.

"We have told the Nepal administration to take action against stone pelters. If they believe in false rumours then we'll try to clarify them by meeting them," Joint Magistrate told ANI.

"We are protesting against the lathi-charge that our locals and traders have been subjected to by the Nepal government and representatives. We've closed the bridge here. If action is not taken within three days by the administration, we will sit on hunger strike here and continue our protest," said B Thapa, President, Board of Trade.

The incident occurred during the construction of an embankment wall on river Kali on the Indian side, according to the officials.

The river acts as the border between Nepal and India.

