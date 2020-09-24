Indian Teen In Dubai Sings Birthday Tribute To PM Modi: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17

A 15-year-old Indian girl in the UAE sang for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, a media report said on Thursday. Sucheta Satish, a 10th-grade student of the Indian High School, learns Hindustani classical music. She sang a song titled "Namo Namo Vishwaguru Bharat" that was launched on digital platforms recently, the Khaleej Times reported. The video of the song highlights PM Modi's political career, emphasising on the ''Made In India'' campaign. The video also takes viewers on a journey across India's mountains, rivers, deserts and various cultural landmarks. Prime Minister Modi turned 70 on September 17.

"Ajay Gopal, a Malayalam lyricist and singer, wrote the song, while Sucheta's mother, Sumitha Ayilliath, translated it in Hindi. Sucheta is being praised for her voice," the paper reported.

A copy of the song was presented to Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai today. "We started thinking about this project a year ago. But once it was written and recorded in Malayalam, it did not take much time to execute it," she said.

"The challenge was when my mother was translating it in Hindi, there was a lot of back and forth and virtual meetings with various people at different locations. This song is a tribute from the Indians in UAE," Sucheta, who holds a world record for singing COVID-19 awareness songs in 29 languages, said.

"I have also had the opportunity of being in the UAE National Anthem Team in 2015 when the Prime Minister Modi came to the Emirates. In 2018, I sang at the Dubai Opera before the PM Modi took to the stage," she added.