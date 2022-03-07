Indian Student Shot At In Ukraine Among 1,500 Evacuees To Return Today

Harjot Singh was shot at while trying to leave Kyiv for Lviv last month.

Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, will return today as part of the government's evacuation programme "Operation Ganga".

Harjot Singh's flight is expected to land at Hindon Air Base near Delhi at 7 pm. He is among the 200 stranded Indians being brought back from Poland, one of the countries that share a border with Ukraine.

"Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland. Indian diplomats present with him. He has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross on the border," Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Minister General VK Singh tweeted today, who oversaw the evacuation operations in Poland, is also on the flight.

The minister, who was one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries, had informed about Harjot Singh's arrival with a tweet on Sunday.

"Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos. Glad to inform that Harjot is reaching India with us tomorrow. Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care," the minister's tweet read.

The 31-year-old student was shot at while trying to leave Kyiv for Lviv last month. He was hit multiple times and his leg was fractured. "The bullet entered from my shoulder. They took out a bullet from my chest... my leg was fractured," Harjot Singh told NDTV from the Kyiv City Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, he had also claimed that he had received no help from the Indian embassy. "No support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

India started its "last leg" of evacuation mission Operation Ganga on Sunday and asked students still stranded and living on in their own accommodation, to reach the Hungarian capital Budapest.

"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.

Many of the students who reached on Operation Ganga flights have questioned the government evacuation programme, saying they needed help while trying to get out of Ukraine and not free flights from neighbouring nations.

The government on Sunday said that India has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from eastern European countries since February 22.

Today, 1,500 more are expected be back on seven special flights.