Rs 25,000 Crore, 508 Stations: Key Takeways From Railways' Revamp Drive

Here are 5 facts about the Railway station development project:
The 508 stations, which will be renovated, are spread across 27 states and union territories.
The Prime Minister's office said the new designs will be inspired by local culture and heritage.
Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have the maximum number of stations being redeveloped - 55. 49 of them are in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Besides 15 stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.
The project will cost a total of Rs 24,470 crore.
The stations will get modern passenger amenities along with a design to ensure better traffic circulation, inter-modal integration.
