Rs 25,000 Crore, 508 Stations: Key Takeways From Railways' Revamp Drive

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have the maximum number of stations being redeveloped - 55. 49 of them are in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Besides 15 stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.