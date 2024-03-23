Women Of India Are NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year': Full Winners' List Here

The women of India were awarded NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year' award.

NDTV today honoured exceptional Indians at its biggest event of the year - NDTV Indian Of The Year. The event saw biggest faces - from top politicians, business leaders to film and sports personalities - who strengthen and inspire our society. The women of India were awarded NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year' award.

The heroes from the Silkayara tunnel rescue operation were honoured with the 'India's Heroes' award. Vikrant Massey, who delivered a stellar performance in the superhit film'12th Fail', won the 'Actor Of The Year', the 'Sports Performance Of The Year' went to Suvarna Raj, a para-athlete, and motivational speaker, and India's Women's cricket team. Sunny Deol, who made a grand comeback last year with his blockbuster-hit 'Gadar 2' a remake of his 2001 film, won the 'Entertainer Of The Year'.

The awards honour those who have thought ahead, dared to be different and redefined the meaning of 'being a true Indian'.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, tennis star Sania Mirza, actor Sunny Deol, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and social media influencers Prajkta Koli and Kusha Kapila

Full winners' list here:

Health Leader of the Year:

Dr Yazdi Italia, Padmashree awardee

- Ex. Hon. Director, Go-NGO Sickle Cell Anaemia Control Program, Govt. of Gujarat

Business Leader of the Year:

N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Tata Sons

- Mr Kreethivasan, CEO Tata Consultancy Services, accepted the award on his behalf.

Entrepreneur of the Year:

Deepinder Goyal

- CEO and founder, Zomato

Innovator of the Year:

Peyush Bansal

- Founder, LensKart

The India First Award:

Amitabh Kant

- India's G20 Sherpa

Best Performing Small State Award:

Pramod Sawant

- Chief Minister of Goa

Entertainer of the Year:

Sunny Deol

Sports Performance of the Year:

- Indian Women Cricket Team

(Represented by: Shafali Verma, Shriyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav)

India's Heroes:

The Silkyara Saviours

Actor of the Year:

Vikrant Massey

Director of the Year:

Atlee

Climate Influencer of the Year:

Prajakta Koli

- UNDP Youth Climate Champion

Science Icons of the Year:

M Srikanth, Mission Director, Chandrayaan-3 and Mission Director, Aditya L1

Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaaan-3

K Kalpana, Associate Project Director, Chandrayaan-3

Nigar Shaji, Project Director, Aditya L1

Social Impact Influencer of the Year:

Kusha Kapila

- Actor, influencer

The Life In India Award:

Gadge Meenakshi

- Sarpanch, Mukhra village, Telengana

Indian of the Year:

Women of India