Case Of Indian Nurse's Death Sentence With Yemeni President, Providing Assistance: Centre

The government said the payment of 'blood money' is a matter between the two families.

Yemen's Supreme Court pronounced death sentence to an Indian nurse on charges of murdering a Yemeni national and the case is currently with the President of the ruling dispensation of Sana'a, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The government of India is providing all possible assistance in the case including seeking consular access to the nurse, Nimishapriya, in jail and providing a lawyer to represent her case, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said.

"The Supreme Court of Yemen in Sana'a had pronounced death sentence to Nimishapriya, an Indian nurse on the charges of murdering a Yemeni national," he said in a written reply.

"The issue related to the execution of the death sentence is currently with the President of the ruling dispensation of Sana'a," he said.

Mr Singh said the government has received some representations, including from civil society, regarding the case of Nimishapriya.

"The government accords the highest priority for the welfare of Indians abroad and provides all possible support to those who fall in distress including in the instant case," he said.

"The government of India is providing all possible assistance in the case including by seeking consular access to Nimishapriya in jail and providing a lawyer to represent her case from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF)," he said.

Asked whether the government has taken any action to ensure that 'blood money' is paid to ensure the safe release of Nimishapriya, Singh said it is a matter between the family of the person who had died and the nurse's family.

"The matter regarding the payment of blood money towards the release of Nimishapriya is between the family of the deceased and Nimishapriya's family," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)