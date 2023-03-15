Indian NGOs Received Rs 55,449 Crore In Foreign Funding In 3 Years: Centre

NGOs based in Delhi received the highest amount of foreign funding, Rajya Sabha was informed.

A total amount of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said an amount of Rs 16,306.04 crore was received by NGOs across the country in Financial Year 2019-20, Rs 17,058.64 crore in FY2020-21 and Rs 22,085.10 crore in FY2021-22.

The NGOs based in Delhi received the highest amount of foreign funding at Rs 13,957.84 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu - Rs 6,803.72 crore, Karnataka - Rs 7,224.89 crore and Maharashtra - Rs 5,555.37 crore.

The NGOs which received the foreign funding were registered under the Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA).

The minister said as on March 10, 2023, the FCRA registration certificate of 16,383 NGOs is valid, out of which 14,966 NGOs have submitted mandatory annual returns for the financial year 2021-22 under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

He said some complaints had been received in the past regarding misutilisation or diversion of foreign contributions by the FCRA registered associations and such complaints are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules.

