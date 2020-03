Navies around the world had expressed interest in participating in Milan 2020.

The Indian Navy has postponed its naval exercise Milan 2020, scheduled from March 18-28 at Visakhapatnam amid Coronavirus fears.

"It is for information that MILAN 2020 – a multilateral naval exercise scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Navy from 18 to 28 Mar 20, at Visakhapatnam, has been postponed taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spreasd of COVID-19," an official statement said.