Indian Navy, ISRO Release Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan

The ISRO-Indian Navy document defines requirements for training various teams

The Indian Navy and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have released the Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan at INS Garuda in Kochi, officials said on Friday.

The document outlines the training plan for recovery of the crew module of the Gaganyaan mission.

The training document was jointly released on May 24 by Vice Admiral Atul Anand, Director General of Naval Operations; Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, (VSSC) and Umamaheshwaran R, Director, Human Space Flight Centre of ISRO, the navy officials said.

The document defines overall requirements with respect to training of various teams participating in recovery operations including divers, MARCOs (marine commandos), medical specialists, communicators, technicians and naval aviators, a senior official said.

The recovery training is planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in harbour and open sea conditions. The recovery operations are being led by the Indian Navy in co-ordination with other government agencies, the officials said.

The Crew Module Recovery Model was also formally handed over to the Indian Navy at its state-of-the-art Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at INS Garuda, Kochi. The mass and shape simulated mock-up will be used for familiarisation and training of Gaganyaan recovery teams, they said.

The Navy will also assist the ISRO by undertaking a series of trials to fine tune the standard operating procedures for training the crew and recovery teams of Gaganyaan, the officials said.

