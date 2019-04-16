Indian Navy Helicopter Ditches In Arabian sea, Crew Safe

The Navu said all three crew members were safe (representational)

A major "catastrophe" was averted by a naval aircrew when their Chetak helicopter ditched at Arabian sea last week, the Navy said Tuesday.

It said a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the technical failure leading to the loss of the helicopter.

The helicopter was part of an Indian naval warship which was deployed in the Arabian sea.

"As per reports, the helicopter developed technical failure prior to ditching and the crew displayed immense professional prowess and sound training in deftly landing the helicopter in the water and successfully egressing from it," the Navy said.

It said all three crew members were safe.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.