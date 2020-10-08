Medical Body Questions Centre On Ayurveda, Yoga-Based Treatment Of Covid

IMA questioned the scientific basis of Centre's recently released protocol based on ayurveda

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday questioned the scientific basis of the government's recently released protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday released a protocol for the clinical management of COVID-19, that lists dietary measures, yoga and ayurvedic herbs and formulations such as Ashwagandha and AYUSH-64 for prevention of coronavirus infection and treatment of mild and asymptomatic cases.

"Whether the proponents of this claim and his Ministry are prepared to subject themselves as volunteers to an independent prospective double-blind control study in prevention and treatment of COVID? How many of his ministerial colleagues have so far made the informed choice of getting treated under these protocols?" the IMA asked.

"What is stopping him from handing over COVID care and control to AYUSH ministry? IMA demands that the Union Health Minister should come clean on the above posers. If not, he is inflicting a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs," it added.

Questioning the scientific basis of these protocols, the IMA has asked the health minister "to give reproducibility of a claim elsewhere in non-conflict situations and double blind control studies".

A double blind study is a randomized clinical trial in which the person does not know if they are receiving the experimental treatment, a standard treatment or a placebo. Placebo is a substance or treatment which is designed to have no therapeutic value.

"Is there satisfactory evidence regarding the claims made from studies done on COVID-19 patients based on the above criteria? If so, whether the evidence is weak or moderate or strong? The evidence should be in public domain and available for scientific scrutiny," it said in a statement.

The IMA asked "whether the severe form of COVID-19 a hyperimmune status or an immune deficiency status?"

The IMA demanded that the Union Health Minister respond to these posers.

"If not, he is inflicting a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs," it said.