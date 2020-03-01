Indian Man Who Returned From Coronavirus-Hit Malaysia Dies In Kerala

The coronavirus, first detected in China, has been spreading across the world

A man in Kerala who recently returned from Malaysia, where the coronavirus cases have been rising, has died, doctors at a hospital in Ernakulam where he was being treated have said.

Samples taken from the man had tested negative for the virus, which has been spreading across the world after it was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan.

The man had been suffering from respiratory problems and pneumonia. He was also a diabetic, doctors said. The Health Department, however, has sent more samples of the man to be checked whether his death is linked to the coronavirus.

Three people in India are confirmed to have got the virus. Groups of Indians who came from China are under quarantine, while some of them have been released after staying under observation for weeks.

The World Health Organisation on Friday raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped.

The virus has proliferated around the globe over the past week, emerging on every continent except Antarctica, prompting many governments and businesses to try to stop people from travelling or gathering in crowded places.

The number of dead in China has risen to 2,870, while confirmed cases have increased to 79,824.

A report on the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, released jointly by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and China's National Health Commission identified the infection as a zoonotic virus, meaning an infectious disease caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites that spread from animals to humans.

The report, which is based on analysis of data the WHO and Chinese health authorities gathered from February 16-24, said human-to-human transmission is largely occurring in families.

The report also found that people with COVID-19 generally show symptoms within five to six days, on average, after contracting the infection, and most people infected have mild symptoms and could recover.

However, individuals, including people aged over 60 and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension face the highest risk of severe conditions and even death, the report said.

With inputs from PTI