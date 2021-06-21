Indian High Commission In Pakistan Celebrates International Yoga Day

The High Commission also tweeted pictures of the ceremony on its official Twitter handle.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday organised a special ceremony to celebrate the 7th International Day of Yoga.

The ceremony featuring Yoga enthusiasts was held at the premises of the High Commission located in the high-security Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

"High Commission of India in Pakistan today celebrated the #InternationalDayofYoga2021," the mission said in a tweet.

"Underlining the universal appeal of #Yoga that transcends all barriers, enthusiasts from diplomatic community celebrated the day with great fervour," it said.

