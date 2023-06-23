New York Indian Embassy Lit Up In Tricolour To Mark PM Modi's Visit

Indian embassy in New York lit up in tricolor, marking the State Visit of PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a state dinner - hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden - at the White House on Thursday. To mark the growing friendship between the two countries, the Indian Embassy in New York was lit up in tricolour.

Sharing an image of the embassy building, the official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India, New York, wrote, “The building of India in New York resplendent in tricolour, marking the #HistoricStateVisit2023 and welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. Long Live India-US Friendship!”

In a follow-up post, the embassy shared a video of Niagara Falls looking magnificent in all its glory. The text attached to the video read, “India-USA partnership. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic state visit 2023 and celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship bathed in the colours of India's flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you, Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI).”

The State dinner, hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, saw Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella in attendance. To accommodate PM Modi, a vegetarian, First Lady Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis, a Sacramento, California-based culinary artist known for her innovative plant-based cuisine, to build the menu.