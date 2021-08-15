Indian Embassy In China Celebrates India's 75th Independence Day

After the flag hoisting, Mr Misri read President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Sunday hoisted the tricolour during India's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

A large number of Indian expatriates based in Beijing attended the colourful function organised by the embassy.

After the flag hoisting, Mr Misri read President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation.

The embassy has organised a number of events to mark the occasion, including depiction of national heroes by children of the Indian expatriates, a painting exhibition on "India through Chinese eyes" and a webinar on India's achievements in its journey during the last 75 years in various fields.

Misri along with his wife Dolly Misri also felicitated winners of various competitions organised by the embassy to mark the occasion.