Indian Embassy In Beijing Asks Indian Nationals To Register With Mission

The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Thursday advised all Indian nationals residing in China to register with the mission, which will be a requirement for all future services to be availed from the Embassy.

To further streamline and facilitate the process of rendering consular services to Indians, it is advised that all Indians, including students, residing China register with the Embassy either through its website or by scanning the QR code or using the link https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/indian_national_registration, an advisory issued by the embassy said.

Upon successful submission of the registration form on the website, a registration document containing the name of the applicant, passport number and registration number will automatically be generated in downloadable pdf format and also sent to the registered email ID provided by the applicant during the process of filling the registration form, the advisory said.

It is advised to keep this document safe and handy for future reference, it added.

All Indian nationals are advised to attach the registration document along with their applications for any consular service, passport renewal, attestation of documents, police clearance certificates, birth & marriage registration etc. failing which the delivery of the said consular services may be delayed, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)