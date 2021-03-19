Indian Drugmaker To Produce 200 Million Doses, Says Russia's Sputnik V Developer

The developer of Sputnik V covid vaccine said it had signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker.

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Friday it had signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement it had partnered with Stelis Biopharma "to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine".

