Indian Crew Of Iran Oil Tanker 'Safe' In Gibraltar: 10 Point Update

Gibraltar authorities have claimed that Grace 1 is loaded to capacity with crude oil en route to Syria

New Delhi: The foreign ministry has reached out to both Iranian and British authorities seeking the release and repatriation of the Indian nationals caught in the middle of a standoff between the two countries. The UK seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, earlier this month. Weeks later, Iran responded by seizing a UK-flagged tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Both tankers had Indian crew members on board.