Indian Consulate In Dubai Working To Bring Sridevi's Body Back It is, however, unclear when the transfer will take place as local procedures need to be completed before the body is repatriated.

Indian embassy officials in Dubai are working closely with the local authorities to ensure that the body of Bollywood icon Sridevi, who died last night, is taken to Mumbai today.



It is, however, unclear when the transfer will take place as local procedures need to be completed before the body is repatriated.



According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin.



"Since this was declared a natural death, post-mortem is unlikely to be carried out," another source added.



Consulate officials said the actor's body is currently at the police headquarters morgue in Al Qusais and a consulate employee is with the family. They are trying to help expedite the procedures for repatriation.



Consul General of India in Dubai said, "We are working with the Dubai Police to expedite the procedure to repatriate her (Sridevi) body to India."



Earlier, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, tweeted his condolences to the family stating, "Absolutely shocked to get the report about the untimely demise of Sridevi. Conveyed my condolences to the family. Our consulate in Dubai is working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance."



