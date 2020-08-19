Indian Coast Guard Launches 27-Meter-Long Interceptor Boat In Surat

"Interceptor Boat 'ICGS C-454', built by Larsen and Toubro, was launched into the service of the Coast Guard," a Defence release said.

Indian Coast Guard Launches 27-Meter-Long Interceptor Boat In Surat

The Interceptor boat has a maximum speed of 45 nautical miles or 83 kilometers per hour

Surat:

A newly-built "Interceptor" boat of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was launched in Surat today, a Defence release said.

"Interceptor Boat 'ICGS C-454', built by Larsen and Toubro, was launched into the service of the Coast Guard by Surat district Collector Dhaval Patel's wife, Dr Hiral Patel," it said.

The 27-meter-long boat has a maximum speed of 45 nautical miles or 83 kilometers per hour, and has "excellent seakeeping, maneuverability and endurance range of 500 nautical miles", the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Interceptor BoatIndian Coast Guard (ICG)ICGS C-454

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india