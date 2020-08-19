Indian Coast Guard Launches 27-Meter-Long Interceptor Boat In Surat

The Interceptor boat has a maximum speed of 45 nautical miles or 83 kilometers per hour

A newly-built "Interceptor" boat of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was launched in Surat today, a Defence release said.

"Interceptor Boat 'ICGS C-454', built by Larsen and Toubro, was launched into the service of the Coast Guard by Surat district Collector Dhaval Patel's wife, Dr Hiral Patel," it said.

The 27-meter-long boat has a maximum speed of 45 nautical miles or 83 kilometers per hour, and has "excellent seakeeping, maneuverability and endurance range of 500 nautical miles", the release added.

