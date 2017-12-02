Indian Coast Guard Gets Two Interceptor Boats

To bolster coastal security mechanism, two new interceptor boats C435, C436 were inducted into the Indian Coast Guard, Eastern region.The two boats underwent extensive trials on equipment and machinery and were part of a fleet of 36 interceptor boats that were manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Shipyard Ltd.L&T Shipyard Ltd has entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Defence to make the interceptor boats."The inducted boats will be based at Karaikal and Krishnapatnam in the Eastern region (respectively) and the presence of the boats would further strengthen the coastal security mechanism", an official release said.C-435 and C-436 boats would be utilised for coastal patrol exercise, search and rescue, anti-terrorist, anti-smuggling operations and fisheries protection.Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors including navigational and communication system, the boats were capable of operating in tropical conditions and can travel at a speed of 40 knots.Both the boats would be manned by 12 crews, including one officer and two sub-ordinate officers, it added.