Indian, Chinese Militaries To Conduct Joint Exercise From December 11

The exercise is conducted as part of military diplomacy and interaction between both the armies.

The Indian and Chinese militaries will be engaged in a joint military exercise that will involve tactical level operations in an international counter insurgency environment, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The annual Exercise Hand-in-Hand will commence on December 11 and go on till December 23 at Chengdu in China.

The exercise is conducted annually as part of military diplomacy and interaction between the armies of India and China.

"The aim of the exercise is to build and promote close relations between armies of both the countries and to enhance the ability of joint exercise commander to take military contingents of both nations under command," an official release said.

"The exercise will involve tactical level operations in an international counter insurgency and counter terrorist environment under UN mandate," it added.

Troops from the Indian side have been selected from 11 SIKHLI of Indian Army while troops from a unit of Tibetan military district will be taking part.

