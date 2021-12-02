Indian Army To Get New Combat Uniform With 'Digital Disruptive' Pattern In 2022: Report

Army's new uniform will be more durable and comfortable in summers and winters. (File Photo)

Indian Army is set to introduce a light and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel from next year, people familiar with the matter told news agency Press Trust of India today.

The new camouflage uniform will be based on a "digital disruptive" pattern and they are expected to be showcased at the Army Day parade on January 15, they told Press Trust of India.

It is learnt that the new combat uniform has been finalised after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries, the official told news agency PTI.

They said the new uniform will be much more durable as well as comfortable in both summers and winters.

The uniforms, which will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen, have been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

Indian Navy too had rolled out a new camouflage uniform last year.



