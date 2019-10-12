Army Soldier Killed In Pakistan Shelling In J&K's Rajouri: Officials

The ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector. (Representational)

An army soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the Pakistani shelling in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.

"Today, the ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector from 5.50 am to 7.30 am," he said.

During the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops, one injured jawan, identified as Naik Subash Thapa, 25, was evacuated to the Military Command Hospital Udhampur, but later died of injuries, the spokesperson said.

