Indian Army Rescues 2 Women From Drowning In River In Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army Rescue Team rescued 2 stranded women from drowning in Siyom River

Indian Army has rescued two stranded local women from drowning in Siyom River near Kaying Village in West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Eastern Command of Indian Army said, "Indian Army Rescue Team bravely rescued two stranded local women from drowning in Siyom River near Kaying Village, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on November 04, 2020."

