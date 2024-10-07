Indian Army Recovers Huge Cache Of Weapons, Ammunition From Manipur

All the recovered weapons and warlike stores have been handed over to Manipur Police. (Representational)

In a coordinated effort, troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces deployed in Manipur successfully recovered 18 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores, according to a press release from the Indian Army.

The operation was conducted from October 4 to October 6 across the Churachandpur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts of Manipur.

On October 4, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the Khengmol area of Churachandpur district, recovering one 9 mm pistol, five single-barrel rifles, and five improvised heavy mortars.

Similarly, acting on specific intelligence regarding insurgent activity in Kakching district, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police conducted a joint search operation on October 5 in the Turulmamai area. They recovered three carbine machine guns, a 9 mm pistol, two single-barrel rifles, hand grenades, and other warlike stores.

On October 6, an intelligence-based operation in Singtom village, Kakching district, resulted in the recovery of a sten machine carbine, a 9 mm country-made pistol, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

In Thoubal district, on October 5, another joint search operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Chingkham Ching led to the recovery of a carbine machine gun, a 32 mm pistol, grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.

During an area domination patrol in Thamlapokpi village of Tegnoupal district on October 6, a team from the Indian Army recovered a grenade and warlike stores.

All the recovered weapons and warlike stores have been handed over to Manipur Police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)