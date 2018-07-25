Air Force Arrives In Australia To Participate In Pitch Black War Exercise

Exercise Pitch Black is a large force employment war exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force.

An Indian Air Force contingent landed at the Darwin Air Force Base in Australia on Tuesday to participate in a multinational air exercise, the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF contingent comprised of four Su-30 MKI fighter jets, one C-130 and one C-17 transporter aircraft, it said.

Exercise Pitch Black, a biennial large force employment warfare exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), involves over 100 aircraft from around the globe and will provide a unique opportunity to the air-warriors to operate in a dynamic warlike environment.

"After the recently-concluded Exercise Gaganshakti-2018, the IAF's engagement with the Indonesian and the Malayasian Air Forces and participation in the Exercise Pitch Black-18 in Australia, the IAF will once again showcase its capability to be an effective net security provider in the region," it said in a statement.

Navigating across the ocean, precise air-to-air engagement with tanker aircraft and ability to operate over the international airspace reaffirms that the Indian Air Force would always play the cutting edge of our nation's military capability, the statement added.

As part of the commonwealth countries, India and Australia have always enjoyed amicable bilateral relations. The air forces of both the countries have participated in the World War II.

"Su-30 MKI aircraft flew across the ocean to once again demonstrate our strategic reach and professionalism. As part of the military diplomacy and reassuring our neighbours of our commitment to regional peace and security, while en-route to Australia, the IAF engaged with the Indonesian and Malaysian Air Forces," the statement added.