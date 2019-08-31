India Willing For Talks With Pak In Terror-Free Atmosphere: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides (File)

India is willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

The remark was made during the minister's meeting with European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides after the latter reiterated the European Union's stance that New Delhi and Islamabad need to re-open dialogue through diplomatic channels for the de-escalation of tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders further shared their expectations for better governance and greater development in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as their perspectives on the recent developments pertaining to the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

"A good meeting with EU Commissioner @StylianidesEU. Discussed our perspectives on Afghanistan and Iran. Spoke of our expectations for better governance and more development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Mr Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

"Underlined India's openness to discuss other outstanding issues bilaterally with Pakistan in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," he added.

Ever since India's constitutional move to revoke the temporary special status given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and making it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Pakistan has downgraded bilateral relations with India by suspending trade, partially closing its airspace, banning of screening Indian cinemas and halting the Samjhauta and Thar Express train services.



