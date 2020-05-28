Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In North, Central India

Winds from the Bay of Bengal would cause rainfall in north-west and central India (Representational)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that there would be a slight decrease in heat intensity from today in the northern and central part of India. IMD's senior scientist Naresh Kumar said further that this will be due to a western disturbance (WD) affecting the Himalayan region.

"Heat intensity is likely to decrease from today as a western disturbance is likely to bring light rainfall over the western Himalayan region," he said.

Mr Kumar also predicted that winds moving from the Bay of Bengal would cause rainfall in north-west and central India.

The India Meteorological Department today said that under the influence of the WD and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain-thunderstorm from 28-30 May, maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards with a substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from May 29.