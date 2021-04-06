India Weather News: Top 5 Weather Updates Today

Weather News: Demand for earthern containers go up to keep water cool in summer

The weather office has warned of heat wave in pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra during the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly review, said on Monday that March was the third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average maximum temperature. Several parts of the country including West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, pockets over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March.

