India Weather News: Top 5 Weather Updates Today

The weather office has warned of heat wave in pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra during the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly review, said on Monday that March was the third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average maximum temperature. Several parts of the country including West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, pockets over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March.
India weather news: Check out the top 5 updates
- Fairly widespread rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kilometre per hour) are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on the 9th and 10th April. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Arunachal Pradesh on 10th April: IMD
- Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over southwest Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours: IMD
- Heat wave is expected in Madhya Pradesh and east Vidarbha region during the next two days: IMD
- Dust storms, thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 kilometre per hour) are very likely at few places in West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.
- A Western Disturbance (cyclonic circulation) over Jammu and Kashmir is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from 6th April onwards.