'No Cold Wave Expected In Northwest India For 2-3 Days': Weather Scientist

Indian Meteorological Department scientist Naresh Kumar briefed about the weather change expected in northwest India due to the Western disturbance in the Himalayan region.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Right now, the temperature is normal in northwest India which may fall about one to two degrees in the next two days and two to three degrees in east India.

"There is a cloud patch in Jammu and Kashmir due to the western disturbance that is causing rainfall, and snowfall, all over the region. We are not expecting any weather change in the plains of northwest India. We are witnessing another western disturbance that will affect northwest India starting from the 22nd of December but it will mainly affect the Himalayan region. Although we are not expecting any active western disturbance as a result the temperature will remain normal," he said.

Mr Kumar claimed that no cold wave is expected in northwest India for the next two to three days.

"In Delhi, the temperature was recorded at almost 6.5 degrees which is almost near normal, and it will remain 6-7 degrees for the next two days," he added.

Briefing on the temperature changes in the southern part of India, Mr Kumar informed that "an orange alert has been sounded for Tamil Nadu and south Kerala and that there is a cyclonic circulation in those areas."

