Dense Fog In Parts Of North India, Temperature Dips In North Maharashtra

India Weather News: Bihar's Muzaffarpur saw dense fog today

Dense fog enveloped large tracts of north India on Thursday. According to the India Meteoroligical Department (IMD), "Very dense fog was reported at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim." Delhi, Haryana and Punjab also witnessed a foggy morning and moderately cold conditions prevailed in the national capital and its neighbouring areas. The minimum temperature at Amritsar in Punjab was four degrees Celsius. Here is the all-India weather forecast for the day.

All India Weather Forecast and Warning video based on 0830 hours IST of 21-01-2021. pic.twitter.com/ZObEVJOMkP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 21, 2021

Fog at 0530 hours IST of 21.01.2021:



Dense to Very dense fog reported at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.



Moderate fog reported over Haryana, Delhi and remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 21, 2021



The visibility in Amritsar, Baharaich and Siliguri was 25 meters and in Patiala, Sultanpur, Bhagalpur and Malda it was 50 meters, the IMD tweeted.

Visibility at 0530 IST of 21.01.2021 (less than 500 meter):



i) Amritsar, Baharaich & Siliguri - *25 meter* each.



ii) Patiala, Sultanpur, Bhagalpur & Malda - *50 meter* each.



ii) Gorakhpur & Patna - *200 meter* each.



iv) Delhi (Safdarjung & Palam) reported 500 meter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 21, 2021

Dense fog is expected in pockets over Bihar during next three days, the weather office said. "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from 22nd January. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain or snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad," the IMD said.

Here are visuals of fog from different states.

Dense fog envelopes Ludhiana in Punjab pic.twitter.com/pMLcEfB2Ze — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Bihar: A thick blanket of fog engulfs isolated areas in Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/8Qg90F85X9 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Thick fog engulfs Punjab's Amritsar; Minimum temperature 4.4 degrees celsius, as per IMD pic.twitter.com/22XjnOnnDf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

The minimum temperatures northern parts of Maharashtra dropped tgoday. "A mini winter..." tweeted KS Hosalikar, the head of the regional meteorological office in Mumbai. Mumbai recorded 18.2 degree Celsius, Jalgaon was at 12 degrees and Nashik 11.4 degrees. The fall in minimum temperatures is likely to continue for the week, Mr Hosalikar said.