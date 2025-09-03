Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

"India Was Richest Country": Shashi Tharoor Recap As New Show Launched

India's share in global GDP in the 1800s was 23 per cent while in 1947 it was 1.8 per cent, Shashi Tharoor had said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"India Was Richest Country": Shashi Tharoor Recap As New Show Launched

Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor has announced that the first part of his new show for RT, Imperial Receipts, has been launched. "What did the Empire truly leave behind? The receipts tell another story. Imperial Receipts Episode 1: The Empire is now live on my YouTube channel," he said in an Instagram post.

RT, meanwhile, shared a snippet from one of his interviews eight years ago, in which he had pointed out that India was one of the richest and most prosperous nations before the British colonial rule.

Speaking to Afshin Rattansi, Mr Tharoor had said that in the 1800s, India accounted for 23 per cent of the global GDP, a figure that plummeted to just 1.8 per cent by 1947. Britain's GDP grew by 347 per cent over 250 years, while India's shrank.

"Britain went from being a poor, underdeveloped country to an outpost of human civilisation, a beacon of prosperity, gold, and commerce. India, on the other hand, became the post in charge of third world destitution, poverty, disease, malnutrition, and suffering," Mr Tharoor said.

India's share in global GDP in the 1800s was 23 per cent, which fell to a meagre 1.8 per cent in 1947.

Asked about the East India Company's role in India's colonial history, he stated, "Britain is just dotted with the visible representations of uniform India. One thing you folks have never done is just say sorry."

"India was the richest country in the world before the British Empire's colonialism. India, under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, accounted for 27 per cent of the world economy," said Mr Tharoor.

He also said that when English people say we've missed the bus for the Industrial Revolution, "My answer is: We missed the bus because you threw us under its wheels. The British came in and destroyed the thriving textiles, shipbuilding, and steel industries."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shashi Tharoor, Industrial Revolution, British
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com