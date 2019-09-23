India-US Tri-Services ''Exercise Tiger Triumph'' To Be Held In November

US Navy, Marine Corps, representatives from Indian Army, Navy, Air Force delegates attended the meet

India and the United States are set to hold their first tri-services exercise code-named "Tiger Triumph" at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in November this year.

"India-US tri-services ''Exercise Tiger Triumph'' is being organised under the aegis of the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff. It is scheduled at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in November this year," Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Final Planning Conference (FPC) for India-US Tri-Services Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) concluded at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command on September 20.

The conference commenced on September 16 and was attended by delegates from the US Navy and the Marine Corps and representatives from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

During the conference, participants had a discussion on the planning of the exercise and interactions on issues related to the conduct of the exercise.

Both the teams from the US and India also visited the campsite at Kakinada and conducted table-top exercises as preparatory activities.

For the first time, the US and India will be holding the tri-service military exercise. India earlier conducted such tri-service exercise with Russia.

US President Donald Trump has made the announcement in this regard on Sunday night in Houston during the Howdy, Modi! event highlighting the strong and growing bilateral defence ties between India and America.

He also said that the two countries have conducted defence hardware trade around USD 18 billion over the last 10 years and many more defence deals were in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.