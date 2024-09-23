India Trying Its Best To Host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing expat Indians in New York today, said India is trying its best to host the 2036 Olympics. Speaking at the glittering "Modi And US" event at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum, PM Modi said development is now becoming a "people's movement" in India.

"Bharat today is a land of opportunities. Bharat doesn't wait for opportunities... It creates opportunities," he said, pointing out that over the last 10 years, 25 crore people came out of poverty in a single generation. The aspiration to host the Olympics is part of this forward-looking policy where the country will "not stop".

"Only a few days ago, the Paris Olympics concluded. Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too. We are putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 Olympics," PM Modi told the expat Indians in his address, held after a glittering cultural event.

Last week, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya had spoken of India's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics and finish in the top 10 in the medals tally. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative at a college in Pune, the Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister said the aim was to make India among the top five sports nations by 2047.

"In Viksit Bharat, special impetus needs to be given to the sports sector as we aim to develop ourselves in every sector. By 2047, our goal is to be among the top five countries in sports. To achieve this goal and ensure we do not miss the 2047 opportunity, we must create world-class sportspersons," he said.

India had ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.