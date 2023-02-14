'India Today Is A Giver, Not A Taker': BJP Chief In Meghalaya

BJP President JP Nadda hailed India's healthcare sector. (File)

Asserting that India is moving ahead on many fronts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the country today is "not a taker but a giver".

Lauding the healthcare sector, he said countries, in the past, took years to prepare vaccines, but India made one for COVID-19 in a span of few months.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has sent coronavirus vaccines to 100 countries, provided it for free to 48 nations. India today is not a taker but a giver," Mr Nadda said, addressing a rally in Jhalupara area here.

He recalled how it took years for Japanese vaccines to reach India in the past.

"Earlier, years had passed by to come up with medicines and vaccines for diseases like chickenpox and polio. However, India, during the COVID-19 pandemic, prepared the vaccine in a few months," he noted.

The BJP president pointed out that "US President Joe Biden still wears masks in America, whereas 130 crore Indians roam safely without masks".

Mr Nadda also said that developed countries like Japan and America would dominate the automobile market at some point, but "India ranks third today in manufacture and export of vehicles".

Heaping praise on Modi, Nadda said that India is also making considerable progress in the telecom sector "The day is not far when 'Made in India' will be written on top brands like iPhone," he stated.

Mr Nadda is scheduled to release BJP's election manifesto on Wednesday.

Elections will be held in Meghalaya on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

