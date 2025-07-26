India To Open Cho La For 'Battlefield Tourism': Top Sikkim Official

India will open Cho La in Sikkim to tourists as part of its Ranbhoomi or battlefield tourism initiative, a top officer in the Sikkim government said on Friday.

The area near Doklam - the strategic trijunction between India, China and Bhutan that saw tension in 2017 - will also be opened for tourists under this initiative, Sikkim Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said.

The Sikkim government is working on transforming the infrastructure near these areas to support tourism, Mr Rao said.

"Some 30 places have been identified across India for battlefield tourism," Mr Rao said. "We are in touch with the army for setting up infrastructure in the areas identified in Sikkim for battlefield tourism."

Nathu La in Sikkim is already a popular tourist destination.

Tourists will be given special permits to visit the Indian side of the Doklam trijunction, Mr Rao said.

Several rounds of discussions with the army and the Ministry of External Affairs have taken place, sources said. The Bhutan government has been kept aware of the plans, they said.

The army and the state government are looking to start the initiative in late September, sources added.

In the initial months, only 30 vehicles will be allowed to travel to the destination daily, which may increase to 50 cars per day, taking into account road conditions and clearance by the army.

The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam in 2017 lasted for 73 days. The Doklam trijunction overlooks the narrow Siliguri corridor in north Bengal, also known as the 'Chicken's Neck', which connects the northeast region with the rest of India.