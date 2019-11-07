India To Host 'No Money For Terror' Conference Next Year, Says Centre

65 countries are participating in the ''No Money For Terror'' conference in Melbourne.

India will host the next edition of the ''No Money For Terror'' conference to be held in 2020, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

The announcement was made at the ''No Money For Terror'' conference in Melbourne, Australia.

The ''No Money For Terror'' conference is organised by Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of over 100 countries, jointly called The Egmont Group.

Recognising the importance of international cooperation in the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism, a group of FIUs met a few years ago at the Egmont Arenberg Palace in Brussels, Belgium, and decided to establish an informal network of FIUs for the stimulation of international co-operation.

The Egmont Group was created to provide FIUs around the world a forum to exchange information confidentially to combat money-laundering, the financing of terrorism and other predicate offences.

