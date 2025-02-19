India To Have Tesla Stores Soon? Check Their Electric Cars, Features, Prices

Elon Musk's Tesla is expected to enter the Indian market as early as April this year, sources said. The EV giant is setting up its first showrooms in India, moving closer to launching its vehicles in the country. The company has secured prime locations in New Delhi's Aerocity and Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), sources said.

Tesla has been searching for showroom spaces since late last year after shelving its India plans in 2022. The company will sell imported EVs, but these locations are not service centres, a source clarified.

The company has not yet announced opening dates for the showrooms.

Expected Tesla Car Prices in India

Tesla cars in India are likely to be priced around Rs 21 lakh ($25,000), according to a CNBC TV-18 report. The Indian government is expected to offer incentives and rebates to encourage EV adoption.

Tesla Cybertruck - Rs 50.70 lakh

Tesla Model 2 - Rs 45 lakh

Tesla Model 3 - Rs 60 lakh

Tesla Model Y - Rs 70 lakh

Tesla Model S - Rs 1.50 crore

Tesla Model X - Rs 2 crore

(Estimated prices, subject to change)

Features of Tesla EV Cars

Performance - Tesla vehicles are engineered for exceptional acceleration and speed. For instance, the Model 3 Performance variant boasts 460 horsepower, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capabilities - Tesla's Autopilot offers advanced driver assistance, including Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, which adjusts speed based on surrounding traffic. The Full Self-Driving package aims to provide autonomous driving features, continually enhanced through over-the-air updates.

Over-the-Air Software Updates - Tesla delivers software updates remotely, introducing new features and improvements without requiring a service centre visit.

Interior Technology and Displays - The Model 3 features a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and an 8-inch rear passenger screen, providing access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls.

Unique Design Elements - Tesla's design includes features like the "frunk" (front trunk) for additional storage and minimalist interiors that prioritise functionality.

Entertainment and Comfort Features - Tesla vehicles offer in-car entertainment options, such as karaoke functions and gaming, enhancing the driving experience. The audio system includes up to 17 speakers, dual subwoofers, and dual amplifiers.

Environmental Control Systems - Models like the Model X come equipped with tri-zone temperature controls, ventilated front seats, and HEPA filtration.

Advanced Steering and Control - The Model X introduces a yoke steering design, offering an unobstructed view of the road.

Industry sources suggest that India may further reduce import duties on EVs due to potential reciprocal tariffs from the US. The recent budget lowered the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported cars above $40,000 (approx Rs 35 lakh) from 100 per cent to 70 per cent, but for cars under $40,000, it remains at 70 per cent.

The move comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the US, discussing space, mobility, and technology. Tesla has also posted 13 job openings in India, including roles in store management and customer relations.